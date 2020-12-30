Cabinet committee approves procurement of over million COVID-19 vaccines

Cabinet committee has authorised the procurement of over one million unites of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, Asad Umar informed on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives announced the development via tweet stating that the target is to deploy these vaccines within first quarter of 2021.

“Held meeting of cabinet committee for procurement of vaccines. Authorized procurement of more than 1 million vaccines which will cover all frontline health workers."

He said what remains now is for DRAP (Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan) to approve a vaccine.

The development was made during the cabinet meeting held in Islamabad.

According to a statement by NCOC, Pakistan is in close contact with vaccine manufacturers to obtain a vaccine soon.

Moreover, a National Immunisation Management System has already been prepared with the joint efforts of the Ministry of Health, the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), and National Information Technology Board (NITB).

An effective supply of the vaccine will be ensured through the system, read a statement. Citizens will register themselves through SMS and online for vaccinations.

The system will become fully operational by mid-January, according to the NCOC statement.