Taiwan buys 82,325 tonnes wheat of US-origin in tender
- The wheat was bought in two consignments comprising various wheat.
30 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 82,325 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.
The wheat was bought in two consignments comprising various wheat types for shipment from the US Pacific Northwest coast in February and March 2021.
