NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

An accountability court in Islamabad granted on Wednesday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a one-day transit remand of Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Asif a day after he was arrested.

NAB presented the former foreign minister before the court to seek his transit remand. Accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir granted the transit remand and said that the PML-N leader should be presented before a trial court tomorrow. The bureau will shift Asif to Lahore today.

He was arrested on Tuesday outside the Islamabad residence of another senior PML-N leader where he had come to attend a party meeting. NAB Lahore team arrested him in assets beyond known sources case.

Reacting to his arrest, former PM Nawaz Sharif said that Asif’s arrest was a condemnable incident of the 'nexus between the selectors and the selected'. Maryam Nawaz too condemned the attack and termed his arrest a 'kidnapping' and urged the judiciary to take notice of what she called the 'NAB's terrorism'.