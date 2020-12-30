AVN 90.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
CHCC 143.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.36%)
DCL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
DGKC 113.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
EFERT 63.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.92%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.22%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
HBL 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
JSCL 32.73 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.54%)
KAPCO 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
OGDC 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.42%)
PAEL 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
PIBTL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 102.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.7%)
PSO 216.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.14%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.29%)
TRG 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.93%)
UNITY 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,605 Increased By ▲ 58.12 (1.28%)
BR30 23,170 Increased By ▲ 323.99 (1.42%)
KSE100 43,690 Increased By ▲ 434.62 (1%)
KSE30 18,170 Increased By ▲ 188.77 (1.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian shares hit record high as investors bet on recovery next year

  • A sluggish dollar supported gold, with bullion prices up 0.26% at $1,882.80 an ounce.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Asian shares hit a record high on Wednesday as investors bet on a strong economic recovery next year, as there is little sign policymakers wind back massive stimulus efforts aimed at staving off coronavirus-fuelled downturns.

MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan rose 0.6% to hit a record high, led by gains in Chinese shares, bringing its gains so far this year to 18.2%.

Japan's Nikkei share average lost 0.58% on its last trading day of 2020 after jumping to a 30-year high on Tuesday. For the year, it was up 15.8%.

"Investors stick to a bullish view overall and some are starting to bet further on rise in equity prices," said Masanari Takada, cross-asset strategist at Nomura Securities.

Convictions that global monetary authorities will continue to pump liquidity into the banking system to support the pandemic-stricken economy underpin risk assets.

"We think continued monetary and fiscal policy support means investors should take risk. Stocks will do better than bonds. Within bonds, corporate bonds should beat government bonds," said Hiroshi Yokotani, head of Asia-Pacific fixed-income business at State Street Global Advisors.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.13%, paring much of the losses made in the previous day after US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks.

At least five Republicans have so far voiced support for the higher payments, which would require 60 votes, including the backing of a dozen Republicans.

In the currency market, the dollar dropped on the first day of trading for settlement in 2021 as traders started to dump the safe-haven US currency anew.

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2295, after climbing overnight to a high of $1.2275, a level last seen in April 2018.

"The start of COVID-19 immunization campaigns in several countries as well as additional US fiscal support reduce downside risk to the global economy and bode well for general financial market sentiment," analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

The Australian dollar rose 0.4% to $0.7637, just shy of a 2-1/2-year high of $0.7639, while sterling traded up 0.25% at $1.3500.

The Japanese yen also gained 0.15% to 103.36 per dollar.

The US dollar was listless against a basket of major currencies, losing 0.26% to stand at 89.769, within spitting distance from a 2-1/2-year low of 89.723.

A sluggish dollar supported gold, with bullion prices up 0.26% at $1,882.80 an ounce.

Oil prices extended gains after a rebound overnight as investors hoped that an expanded US pandemic aid stimulus would spur fuel demand and stoke economic growth.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 0.39% at $48.27 a barrel.

Treasuries were little changed after trading sideways overnight in thin trade amid the year-end holidays. US two-year yields were steady at 0.127% and benchmark 10-year yields stood at 0.9364%.

S&P 500 asian shares Nikkei Nomura Securities MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific shares excluding Japan rose Hiroshi Yokotani

Asian shares hit record high as investors bet on recovery next year

China to deliver 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF today

NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 10000 mark

US may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters