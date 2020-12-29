AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Variant strain of COVID-19 in five positive UK inbound passengers' samples yet to be evaluated: NCOC

  • Importantly, it said these results would be confirmed through further analysis (whole genome sequencing) which would take a few more days to complete the study.
APP Updated 30 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday said around five samples of coronavirus positive UK inbound passengers were under evaluation to ascertain the presence of variant strain of COVID-19.

The NCOC, in a recent statement issued here, had informed that the viruses detected from individuals coming from the UK were also being evaluated in selected laboratories for detecting the presence of this variant.

It added that based on this proactive effort, there were five samples (two of them at the National Institute of Health (NIH) and three at the Aga Khan University hospital in Karachi) which might have the variant strain, based on preliminary analysis.

Importantly, it said these results would be confirmed through further analysis (whole genome sequencing) which would take a few more days to complete the study.

The United Kingdom (UK) had reported the detection of a variant of SARS-COV-2; B.1.1.7, also called VOC-202012/01, earlier this month, it added.

Preliminary analysis by the UK experts had suggested that this particular variant might be more transmissible but there was no evidence so far to suggest that the infection caused by this variant was more severe, the NCOC underscored.

"This strain has also been detected in other countries."

The government had taken a number of steps to respond to this development.

Keeping in view the risk of variant strain, on the 21st December, 2020, the NCOC decided to limit and restrict travel from the UK to Pakistan only to certain categories of travelers and only under strict protocols that mandated a negative PCR test before the flight, a PCR test upon arrival in Pakistan and quarantine as prescribed by the authorities.

Moreover, track, trace and quarantine (TTQ) was also initiated for passengers who had arrived from the UK including those who had reached the country 7 days before the announcement of these travel restrictions.

"These measures are in place until 4thJanuary 2021."

The NCOC and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination were following this development closely and necessary updates would be provided in due course, it said.

NCOC COVID Ministry of National Health Services National Institute of Health

Variant strain of COVID-19 in five positive UK inbound passengers' samples yet to be evaluated: NCOC

NAB arrests Khawaja M. Asif

Rifts in PDM: PPP to resign from assemblies only on Nawaz's return, decides CEC

PM directs NA speaker to accept oppositions' resignations as soon as they are submitted

New coronavirus strain detected in three UK returnees, confirms Sindh health dept

Illegal encroachment case: CJP Gulzar reprimands Sindh CM, says Karachi has been turned into graveyard

Revelation that weapons were planted on bodies of Kashmiris 'only a tip of ice-berg of Indian crimes against Kashmiris': FO

China rejects ‘groundless’ reports about ending financial support to Pakistan

33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters