Rifts in PDM: PPP to resign from assemblies only on Nawaz's return, decides CEC

(Karachi) The Central Executive Committee (CEC) session of the Pakistan People’s Party has decided that its party members will only resign from the assemblies on a condition that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif comes back and become part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's campaign against the government, local media reported on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken in PPP's CEC meeting which was chaired by party Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto in Karachi.

The CEC session decided that discussions can be held over submitting resignations and long march only if Nawaz Sharif comes back from London and be part of their anti-government movement.

The party's executive committee decided that it will take part in all elections, including the Senate and general polls and will not take dictation from anyone.

The PPP leaders observed that in case of submitting resignations, the government could erase the 18th Amendment of the Constitution and annul other democratic laws.

The CEC meeting also took into consideration the fact that resignations from assemblies could not hinder the upcoming Senate elections. The PPP also decided to launch a contact campaign with the peasants, lawyers, traders and doctors organizations.

The PPP leaders also showed resentment over Pakistan Democratic (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's absence in Larkana on the occasion to commemorate the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal said: “We could have oust the government during the budget session of the parliament when scores of the PTI members and allies turned against Imran Khan."

“We have made the PDM and will lead it ahead with consensus,” Bilawal Bhutto said.