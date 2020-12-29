AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rifts in PDM: PPP to resign from assemblies only on Nawaz's return, decides CEC

  • PPP leaders observed that in case of submitting resignations, the government could erase the 18th Amendment of the Constitution and annul other democratic laws
  • The party's executive committee decided that it will take part in all elections, including the Senate and general polls and will not take dictation from anyone
Fahad Zulfikar 29 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Central Executive Committee (CEC) session of the Pakistan People’s Party has decided that its party members will only resign from the assemblies on a condition that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif comes back and become part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's campaign against the government, local media reported on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken in PPP's CEC meeting which was chaired by party Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto in Karachi.

The CEC session decided that discussions can be held over submitting resignations and long march only if Nawaz Sharif comes back from London and be part of their anti-government movement.

The party's executive committee decided that it will take part in all elections, including the Senate and general polls and will not take dictation from anyone.

The PPP leaders observed that in case of submitting resignations, the government could erase the 18th Amendment of the Constitution and annul other democratic laws.

The CEC meeting also took into consideration the fact that resignations from assemblies could not hinder the upcoming Senate elections. The PPP also decided to launch a contact campaign with the peasants, lawyers, traders and doctors organizations.

The PPP leaders also showed resentment over Pakistan Democratic (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's absence in Larkana on the occasion to commemorate the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal said: “We could have oust the government during the budget session of the parliament when scores of the PTI members and allies turned against Imran Khan."

“We have made the PDM and will lead it ahead with consensus,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

PPP decisions resignations SENATE POLLS CEC Meeting Nawaz Sharif's return

Rifts in PDM: PPP to resign from assemblies only on Nawaz's return, decides CEC

New coronavirus strain detected in three UK returnees, confirms Sindh health dept

Illegal encroachment case: CJP Gulzar reprimands Sindh CM, says Karachi has been turned into graveyard

Revelation that weapons were planted on bodies of Kashmiris 'only a tip of ice-berg of Indian crimes against Kashmiris': FO

China rejects ‘groundless’ reports about ending financial support to Pakistan

33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system

Renewed COVID lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled

A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters