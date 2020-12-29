Revelation that weapons were planted on bodies of Kashmiris 'only a tip of ice-berg of Indian crimes against Kashmiris': FO

Pakistan has reiterated its call for an independent judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killing of three innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On July 18, 25-year-old Imtiyaz Ahmed, 20-year-old Mohammad Ibrar and 16-year-old Abrar Ahmed were martyred by Indian forces in so-called 'cordon and search' operation in Shopian. The three boys had come from Rajouri to work in the apple orchard as laborers.

On Sunday, the Indian police accused Indian military officer Captain Bhoopendra Singh and two of his informers of abducting the three local labourers. The police said they killed the men, planted illegal weapons on the bodies and branded them 'hardcore terrorists'.

Captain Singh has been charged with murder, conspiracy, and other offenses, and is now in military detention. The two civilians who were with him are in police custody, the police said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the findings that weapons were planted on the bodies of the Kashmiri laborers are only a tip of the ice-berg of Indian crimes against the Kashmiri people. The list of India’s crimes against the Kashmiri people is long, the FO said.

More than 300, Kashmiris have been extra-judicially killed by the Indian forces in fake 'encounters' and staged 'cordon-and-search' operations in IIOJK during the past one year, the FO said.

"The horrific act of extra-judicial killing of Kashmiri laborers as well as other such acts over the past three decades warrant investigation by a UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR, to expose the brutalities of Indian security forces in IIOJK," FO said.

Pakistan called on the international community to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiris and work for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.