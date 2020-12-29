AVN 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.09%)
EFERT 63.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
EPCL 47.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.23%)
FCCL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
HBL 134.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
OGDC 105.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.68 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.47%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.29%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
PSO 218.86 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (1.77%)
SNGP 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.26%)
STPL 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.38%)
TRG 85.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.94%)
UNITY 31.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.64%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,611 Increased By ▲ 10.79 (0.23%)
BR30 23,187 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,739 Increased By ▲ 64.67 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,229 Increased By ▲ 15.44 (0.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

  • During the visit, the Saudi foreign minister will hold talks with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and foreign minister
  • Officials from both sides with hold discussion on various issues, including establishment of a Saudi oil refinery in Pakistan
Fahad Zulfikar 29 Dec 2020

(Karachi) In a bid to boost ties and discuss latest situation in Middle East, a high-level Saudi delegation headed by kingdom’s foreign minister will pay an official visit to Pakistan next month, local media has reported.

As per details, the Saudi foreign minister will be accompanied by a delegation of heads of Saudi companies and businessmen. Besides, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman will also be part of the delegation.

Officials from both sides with hold discussion on various issues, including establishment of a Saudi oil refinery in Pakistan. The Saudi foreign minister will hold talks Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, besides meeting with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting between the two focused on bilateral cooperation and the current Covid-19 situation. Both leaders pledged to further strengthen the strong, longstanding Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties.

The Saudi envoy also met the Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed matters of mutual interest. During the meeting, matters of regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were also discussed.

Pakistan visit Middle East bilateral ties Saudi delegation

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown

National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system

Renewed COVID lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled

A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters