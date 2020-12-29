Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

(Karachi) In a bid to boost ties and discuss latest situation in Middle East, a high-level Saudi delegation headed by kingdom’s foreign minister will pay an official visit to Pakistan next month, local media has reported.

As per details, the Saudi foreign minister will be accompanied by a delegation of heads of Saudi companies and businessmen. Besides, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman will also be part of the delegation.

Officials from both sides with hold discussion on various issues, including establishment of a Saudi oil refinery in Pakistan. The Saudi foreign minister will hold talks Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, besides meeting with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting between the two focused on bilateral cooperation and the current Covid-19 situation. Both leaders pledged to further strengthen the strong, longstanding Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties.

The Saudi envoy also met the Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed matters of mutual interest. During the meeting, matters of regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were also discussed.