AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.74 (-3.13%)
DCL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
DGKC 113.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.79%)
EFERT 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HBL 134.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.42%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.61%)
OGDC 105.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.33%)
PAEL 39.59 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.23%)
PIBTL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.15%)
PIOC 102.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.66%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
PSO 220.40 Increased By ▲ 5.35 (2.49%)
SNGP 44.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.65%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.83%)
TRG 85.91 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.43%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.14%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By ▲ 22.49 (0.49%)
BR30 23,302 Increased By ▲ 109.13 (0.47%)
KSE100 43,835 Increased By ▲ 161.09 (0.37%)
KSE30 18,275 Increased By ▲ 61.34 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia gives Kremlin critic Navalny an ultimatum: Return immediately or face jail

  • The Federal Prison Service (FSIN) on Monday accused Navalny of violating the terms of a suspended prison sentence he is still serving out over a conviction dating from 2014.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

Russia’s prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum: Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.

Russia has said it has seen no evidence he was poisoned and has denied any involvement in the incident.

The Federal Prison Service (FSIN) on Monday accused Navalny of violating the terms of a suspended prison sentence he is still serving out over a conviction dating from 2014, and of evading the supervision of Russia’s criminal inspection authority.

Citing an article in the British medical publication The Lancet about his treatment, it said Navalny had been discharged from hospital in Berlin on Sept. 20 and that all symptoms of what it called his illness had vanished by Oct. 12.

“Therefore the convicted man is not fulfilling all of the obligations placed on him by the court, and is evading the supervision of the Criminal Inspectorate,” it said.

Navalny is serving out a suspended three-and-a-half-year prison term over a theft case he says was politically-motivated. His probation period expires on Dec. 30.

The prison service said in a statement late on Monday that it had summoned Navalny to report to the inspection authority and that his suspended sentence could be changed to a real jail term if his suspected violations of the terms of the suspended sentence were proven to be true.

The prison service mentioned no deadline, but Navalny posted a screenshot of a message to his lawyer which said he had until 0900 on Tuesday to return and show up at a Moscow office.

His spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on Twitter, it was impossible for Navalny to return in time, that he was still convalescing after his poisoning, and accused the prison service of acting on orders from the Kremlin.

“There’s no way he could appear at the Moscow Criminal Inspectorate tomorrow. But does the FSIN really care about common sense? They were given an order, they are fulfilling it,” she wrote.

The Kremlin has said Navalny is free to return to Russia at any time like any other Russian citizen.

Vladimir Putin Russia Germany Alexei Navalny Kremlin

Russia gives Kremlin critic Navalny an ultimatum: Return immediately or face jail

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters