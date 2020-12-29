Pakistan
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa calls on PM
- The prime minister said that the production of olives and the promotion of allied industry in the country will help create job opportunities and provide source of earning to the poor.
29 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and apprised him of the province’s olive plantation policy, potential and the planning for its possible exports.
He told the prime minister that with a number of districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having most appropriate areas for olive plantation, transplantation of olive trees would be done on modern and scientific lines.
The prime minister said that the production of olives and the promotion of allied industry in the country will help create job opportunities and provide source of earning to the poor.
China rejects reports of seeking guarantees from Pakistan for approving $6bn loan
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa calls on PM
New Covid strain: Pakistan extends ban on flights from UK
K-P Govt declares 'extreme cold weather emergency' as temperature reaches freezing levels
Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report
Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week
Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO
UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai
Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds
Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy
Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny
Read more stories
Comments