AVN 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 151.00 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (3.16%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.96%)
DGKC 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.73%)
EFERT 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
EPCL 48.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
HASCOL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
HBL 134.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.98%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
JSCL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1%)
KAPCO 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.89%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.61%)
OGDC 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.64%)
PAEL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
PIOC 106.92 Increased By ▲ 5.81 (5.75%)
POWER 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
PPL 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
PSO 216.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.15%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
STPL 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.54%)
TRG 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.06 (6.49%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.98%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,607 Increased By ▲ 44.82 (0.98%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By ▲ 318.6 (1.39%)
KSE100 43,709 Increased By ▲ 291.83 (0.67%)
KSE30 18,224 Increased By ▲ 126.08 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Vietnam PM eyes raising of 2021 GDP growth target to 6.5%

  • With strict quarantine and tracking measures, Vietnam has quickly contained its coronavirus outbreaks, recording just 1,441 infections and 35 deaths.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

HANOI: Vietnam is looking to raise its economic growth target for 2021 by 0.5 percentage point to 6.5%, although the coronavirus pandemic and adverse weather are potential obstacles, its prime minister said on Monday.

Vietnam's economic growth slowed to 2.91% this year, its lowest level in at least 30 years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and a sluggish global economy. That rate was still among the world's fastest.

"I can say 2020 is the most successful year of Vietnam in the five-year term. Our country is now better than ever," Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said, referring to Vietnam's economic performance in 2020.

"We previously targeted a growth of 6.0% for next year. Although there remain several obstacles, the government aims to expand the economy 0.5 percentage point higher," Phuc said.

The prime minister spoke at a government meeting in Hanoi ahead of the Communist Party's five-yearly Congress, the country's most important event, where a new leadership will be chosen. It is expected to be held in late January.

Phuc said Vietnam had done a good job in containing the coronavirus, paving the way for economic activities to quickly rebound.

With strict quarantine and tracking measures, Vietnam has quickly contained its coronavirus outbreaks, recording just 1,441 infections and 35 deaths.

"The level of success is determined not only by what we have achieved, but also by the obstacles we have overcome," the prime minister said.

Vietnam is sticking to its target of average annual growth of 6.5%-7.0% for the next five years.

Vietnam COVID19 coronavirus pandemic, global economy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Vietnam PM eyes raising of 2021 GDP growth target to 6.5%

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Hike in power tariffs in the offing?

Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters