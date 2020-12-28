KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 188bps to 13.42 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes increased by 93.4 percent to 258.41 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 133.65 million shares.

Average daily trading value on the futures counter increased by 62.7 percent and stood at Rs 14.36 billion on the end of this week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020