Prices of essential food items slightly decrease

PESHAWAR: A nominal decrease in prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken, eggs, sugar, vegetable, pulses, flour and others was witnessed in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey noticed that live chicken price has dropped at Rs196 per kg which was selling at Rs216 per kg in the previous week. Cow meat was being sold at Rs450-500 per kg, while mutton beef was available at Rs1100-1200 per kg.

Similarly, a slight cut in price of farm eggs also registered in local market as available at Rs220 which was being sold at Rs230 per dozen the last week.

A 20-kg flour bag is being sold at Rs1000-1100 while fine flour sac was available at Rs1200. Maida was being sold at Rs70 per kg. Gram flour (baisen) was being available at Rs120-140 per kg.

Likewise, a noticeable decrease in rate of sugar was witnessed in the local market, as one-kg sugar is being sold at Rs80 per kg which was selling at Rs100-104 per kg in the previous week.

It was noticed a mixed trend in prices of vegetable in the local market. According to the survey, the price of ginger was remained unchanged as being sold at Rs900-1000 per kg, while a slight cut in price of onion was registered as available at Rs50 per kg against the price of Rs70-80 per kg in the last week.

Price of garlic was also remained ‘high-side’ as available at Rs250-300 per kg, whereas price of tomato declined which is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg against the price of Rs80 per kg. Green chili was being available at Rs200 per kg, lemon at Rs140 per kg; carrots are being sold at Rs60 per kg, radish at Rs20 per bundle.

New seasonal potato was available at reasonable price as being sold at Rs50-60 per kg against the price of Rs90-100 per kg in the previous week, the survey said. One kg ladyfinger is being sold at Rs200 per kg, bringle at Rs60 per kg, turnip at Rs40 per kg, according to the survey.

Arvi was being sold at Rs100-120, capsicum at Rs80-100 per kg, bitter gourd (karela) at Rs120 per kg, peas at Rs80-100 per kg, kado at Rs100 per kg, tinda at Rs80 per kg, cabbage at Rs70 per kg, cauliflower at Rs50 per kg,

It was witnessed that prices of pulses/food grains remained high-side. Good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

According to the survey, local produced red-bean is being sold at Rs220 while Tajikistan red bean was available at Rs180 per kg, white lobiya at Rs200 per kg, big-size white channa available at Rs140 per kg while small size at Rs120 per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kg., dal masoor at Rs160 per kg. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kg.

According to the survey, the prices of cooking oil/ghee of different brands/quality remained unchanged in the local market. Prices of dried fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is unaffordable for a people to buy in this winter season.

Fresh fruits are a stable food, which also completely out purchasing power of the common man. Apples are being sold at Rs120-150 per kg, guava at Rs120 per kg, fruiter at Rs80 per dozen, bananas are being sold within range of Rs60-80 and Rs100 per dozen.

