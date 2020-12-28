CM wants actions against hoarders, profiteers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to continue taking administrative measures to stabilize the prices of essential commodities besides ensuring their availability to the people at fixed prices.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the chief minister further directed to keep a vigilant eye on the hoarders and profiteers in addition to launching a crackdown against them.

Action should be taken against the hoarders under the Anti-Hoarding Ordinance 2020, he added.

Buzdar further directed the provincial price control committee to strictly monitor the prices of daily use items and utilize all administrative powers for providing the same to the people at fixed rates as well.

While warning that illegal increase in the prices will not be tolerated, Buzdar directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers and send its report to the chief minister’s office.

