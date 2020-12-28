PDM has internal differences, claims Khattak

PESHAWAR: Defence Minister Pervez Khan Khattak Sunday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has become victim of internal differences and would disintegrate soon.

Addressing a reception organized in connections with the joining of former District Councillor Mohammad Khan and youth councillor Asim Khan at Rashakai, district Nowshera, he said that opposition was hatching conspiracy to dislodge the government, but its own chief had become victim of his own conspiracies.

The reception was addressed by MNA Dr Imran Khattak, PTI candidate from PK-63 Mian Omar Kakakhel, chairman district zakat committee, Zar Alam Khan, former district nazim, Ashfaq Khan, Malik Aftab Ahmad and PTI leaders.

He said that four senior leaders of his own party have revolted against his decision and the real face of their leader had unveiled on them that on whose agenda he is following and appeasing who through issuing anti-state statements and serving the interest of who.

The defence minister accused opposition for creating anarchy and chaotic environment in the country that would bear severe consequences. He said it is high time for opposition to come out of the conspiracy hatched by the anti-state elements. He said anti-state forces to dilute peace in the country and such situation opposition is playing the role of facilitator for them.

Pervez Khattak urged upon the opposition to abandon stubbornness and think about the country as Pakistan comes first. He said that the chief of PDM remains stick to his stubborn attitude, then very soon his own supporters will distance themselves from him.

The defence minister said that government will not pay any heed to the hue and cry of the opposition and will neither blackmailed nor frightened through threats of resignations. He said that the PTI government is popularly elected and Prime Minister Imran Khan had been elected through democratic means of vote.

