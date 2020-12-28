HCSTSI congratulates newly elected HPC office-bearers

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry President Saleemuddin Qureshi congratulated the newly elected Office Bearers of Press Club Hyderabad; President Abdullah Shaikh, Vice President Mohammed Usman Safer Hakro, General Secretary Iqbal Mallah and members’ executive committee Lala Rehman Samoon, Ali Hassan, Hey Parkash, Mohammed Hussain Khan, Nasir Shaikh, Hamid Shaikh, Khalid Khokher, Hameed-ur-Rehman and Khalid Chandio.

He expressed his hope that newly elected leadership of Press Club Hyderabad would unitedly raise their voice against the restrictions and difficulties being faced by the media and due to which people belong to journalist community are becoming unemployed, they would also work for the welfare of the journalists, he said. Qureshi assured full support of Hyderabad Small Chamber and Small Industry in their struggle for independent media.

