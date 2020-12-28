AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Hundreds of Syrians flee Lebanon camp after tents torched

Reuters 28 Dec 2020

BEIRUT: Hundreds of Syrian refugees fled their makeshift camp in north Lebanon after their tents were torched when fighting broke out between local youths and camp residents, aid officials said on Sunday.

At least three people were wounded in the clash on Saturday in the Miniyeh region near the coastal city of Tripoli, which was followed by youths setting the campsite on fire, Lebanon’s state-owned National News Agency said.

Lebanon has seen a rise in tensions between refugees and residents in recent years that humanitarian workers and politicians say have been fuelled by both racism and anger of Lebanese who blame refugees for taking their jobs amid a financial crisis.

Lebanon has more than a million Syrian refugees who have fled their homes since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011. Many are migrant workers and a main source of cheap labour for the construction and agriculture sectors.

Damascus urged Lebanon’s judicial authorities and its security forces to “shoulder their responsibility” to ensure its nationals were protected.

“Syria regrets the fire... that led to terrifying its inhabitants and them being deprived of a shelter,” the Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement on state media.

