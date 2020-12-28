The end of cul-de-sac?

According to prime minister Imran Khan, India is running a propaganda campaign to defame the Pakistan Army and the opposition is helping them do that. He has also reportedly said that opposition and even some media outlets are disseminating disinformation about the Pakistan army. “This is the first time the Pakistan Army has ever been targeted this way. They [the opposition] have attacked the ISI chief and the army chief,” the PM has been quoted as media as saying.

Although, the PM and his cabinet colleagues are essentially responsible for vitiating the atmosphere through their ‘No NRO’ rhetoric, the opposition parties, too, are not acting responsibly. No doubt, this is an unprecedentedly dangerous situation. Is it a situation in which any progress is impossible? Have our politicians reached the end of their cul-de-sac?

HAROON RAZA (LAHORE)

