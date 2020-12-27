Four Pak Army officers, soldiers martyred in Gilgit Baltistan helicopter crash

(Karachi) At least four officers and soldiers were martyred after a Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons during casualty evacuation in Minimarg area of Gilgit Baltistan, a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

As per the ISPR, the helicopter was evacuating the body of a martyred soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Skardu, when the incident occurred.

The martyred personnel were identified as Pilot Major M. Hussain, Co Pilot Major Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam and Sepoy Muhammad Farooq, the ISPR added.

Major Ayaz was a resident of Malir area in Karachi while Major Muhammad Hussain was a resident of Skardu’s Khaplu area. Both of them were married. Moreover, Naik Inzimam Alam and Sepoy Farooq lived in Chakwal and Sahiwal areas of the Punjab province.

Earlier this month, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an exchange of fire with Indian forces, ISPR said.

Pakistan Army troops responded befittingly to unprovoked Indian aggression at the Line of Control (LoC), dealing "heavy losses" to Indian soldiers in men and material.