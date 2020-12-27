Fazl described as '12th man'

CHAKWAL: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the opposition parties would soon be facing emergence of forward blocs in the parliament and provincial assemblies. Talking to media during his visit, the prime minister, in response to a question said that the opposition legislators would not resign because they had spent millions of rupees on their election campaigns.

"It is my prediction that soon they will form forward blocs in the assemblies," he stressed. The prime minister further said Maulana Fazlur Rahman had already been a "12th man", and no opposition leader would therefore act on to resignation.

The Maulana possessed billion of rupees of properties while his source of income had been unknown, the prime minister said, asking "whether these were acquired through magic!"

"They have to give answers to these questions, but they are out to sacrifice their members of parliament," he added.

The prime minister further said "corruption-tainted" leaders had failed to produce even a single receipt to justify their resources. The prime minister said he would soon address the nation on electricity issue. He said contracts had been signed by previous government on production of power at expensive rates. The country had been producing costly power in the whole region.

The prime minister said there was only a Rs 3 difference per unit in the cost of power production and its sale. He said they were focusing on olive plantation so that the country could produce huge oil and export it as well.

The prime minister said they had imported edible oil at a cost of US $ 2.5 billion. The prices of edible oil increased due to a surge in the international market, he said. Avocado had been regarded as another precious vegetable, so efforts were being made to boost cash crops and value-added production in the agriculture sector which could be exported, he added.