Construction industry: PM urged to extend time period of amnesty scheme

KARACHI: President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Anjum Nisar has urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend the time period of the amnesty scheme for construction industry and introduce the same amnesty scheme facility to other sectors and industries.

This scheme can support the economy of Pakistan during the second wave of Covid-19 and it will be a turning point for the economy and for the revival of the construction industry in Pakistan.

He said that if the amnesty scheme continues for another year the daily wagers, the most vulnerable segment of the population can get back to work to earn a respectable earning for their families as they were struggling with the second wave of Covid-19 and poverty at the same time.

While appreciating the Prime Minister Imran Khan for introducing amnesty scheme for construction industry, he said that it was a tremendous decision for the mitigation of Covid-19 impact in Pakistan.

He informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the tax amnesty scheme for the real estate and construction sector in April 2020 and will remain valid till 31st December 2020.

Those availing of this scheme should register with the designated FBR portal since the ordinance was promulgated from April 2020 to December 31, 2020.

