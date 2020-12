Historic berthing at SAPT in Karachi

KARACHI: A vessel, Madrid Express, having a capacity of 13,371 TEUs and LOA (Length Overall) 366.1m berthed at South Asia Port Terminal in Karachi.

This is the deepest berthing of any container vessel in the history of the country's shipping operations.

SAPT has previously also berthed some of the largest vessels due to it being the deepest sea port of Pakistan.

