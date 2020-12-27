AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Two killed, 7 injured in Panjgur blast

INP Updated 27 Dec 2020

PANJGUR: At least two people were killed and seven others injured in blast near football club here on Saturday.

According to details, the blast took place near Panjgur football club after match between teams of different schools.

Two vehicles were destroyed completely while several others were damaged in the blast resulting in death of two people and leaving seven others injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital where condition of the injured people was also stated to be critical.

The police cordoned off the area after the explosion and started investigation to know about the reasons of the blast.

