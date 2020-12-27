Two killed, 7 injured in Panjgur blast

PANJGUR: At least two people were killed and seven others injured in blast near football club here on Saturday.

According to details, the blast took place near Panjgur football club after match between teams of different schools.

Two vehicles were destroyed completely while several others were damaged in the blast resulting in death of two people and leaving seven others injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital where condition of the injured people was also stated to be critical.

The police cordoned off the area after the explosion and started investigation to know about the reasons of the blast.