Swiss admit blundering after Covid first wave

GENEVA: Switzerland's health minister admitted Saturday that the government blundered in easing Covid-19 restrictions too far, resulting in some of Europe's fiercest infection rates during the pandemic's second wave. Alain Berset said the Swiss approach put the emphasis on personal responsibility - but accepted that it had not worked.

The virus will not vanish any time soon, he added, despite the roll-out of vaccinations. In March, during the first wave of infections, Switzerland was not hit as hard by Covid-19 deaths and did not impose as strict a lockdown as some other European states. It then eased off its restrictions in stages.

From just three new cases recorded on June 1, infections rose slowly before rocketing in October, when cases, hospitalisations and deaths began doubling from week to week.

Asked about Switzerland's mistakes, Berset told national broadcaster SRF: "There were some.

"In summer, we had the feeling that the worst was over. We were too loose. And then we were far too optimistic when we thought we could reopen the major events in autumn," notably football and ice hockey matches.

In early November, Geneva had the worst per capita infection rates in Europe.

With a population of 8.6 million, Switzerland is logging a stubbornly high rate of around 5,000 new cases and 100 deaths a day.

"The Swiss way has a price. It requires personal responsibility, reason and foresight from everyone. If that doesn't work, we have to tighten the measures. We did that," Berset said.

"The good thing about the current situation is that we still have reserves."