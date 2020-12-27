CM praises police, administration for maintaining law and order

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has lauded the efforts of Cabinet Committee on Law & Order, Police, Administration and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring best security arrangements in the province on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations.

Appreciating the performance of all the institutions, the CM said that all the concerned institutions and officials performed their duties in an effective manner for safeguarding the life and property of the people. He said that Christian community celebrated Christmas in a safe and comfortable environment in new Pakistan.

Excellent arrangements were made for the Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations as well. He commended Christian community for following the Coronavirus SOPs during the Christmas celebrations. He also lauded the hard work of members of the Cabinet Committee for maintaining peace and law and order as well as the coordination of the concerned agencies with the departments in this regard.

Moreover, Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a statement said that PDM is about to disintegrate and the time has come when skirmish will erupt between fake princes, prince and Moulana. The whole nation will witness infighting in this cabal lacking vision and direction, she said, adding: "Threat of resignation has become a stepping stone for them and now they are unable to deal with it; regret and humiliation is a fate of those corrupt elements who tried to destabilize the country."

She said that journey of public service, under the leadership of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will not stop. Public service is the only answer to the politics of chaos, she added.

