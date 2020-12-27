AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM praises police, administration for maintaining law and order

Recorder Report Updated 27 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has lauded the efforts of Cabinet Committee on Law & Order, Police, Administration and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring best security arrangements in the province on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations.

Appreciating the performance of all the institutions, the CM said that all the concerned institutions and officials performed their duties in an effective manner for safeguarding the life and property of the people. He said that Christian community celebrated Christmas in a safe and comfortable environment in new Pakistan.

Excellent arrangements were made for the Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations as well. He commended Christian community for following the Coronavirus SOPs during the Christmas celebrations. He also lauded the hard work of members of the Cabinet Committee for maintaining peace and law and order as well as the coordination of the concerned agencies with the departments in this regard.

Moreover, Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a statement said that PDM is about to disintegrate and the time has come when skirmish will erupt between fake princes, prince and Moulana. The whole nation will witness infighting in this cabal lacking vision and direction, she said, adding: "Threat of resignation has become a stepping stone for them and now they are unable to deal with it; regret and humiliation is a fate of those corrupt elements who tried to destabilize the country."

She said that journey of public service, under the leadership of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will not stop. Public service is the only answer to the politics of chaos, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

CM praises police, administration for maintaining law and order

PM steps up criticism of opposition

Fazl described as '12th man'

Industrial raw material: Import duty to be slashed by 6 percent: Dawood

ICCI seeks package similar to one given to construction sector

Phasing-out of subsidies: Hafeez directs ministries to submit plans

European businesses hopeful of China-EU investment deal

'Democracy' in IIOJK: Islamabad rejects Modi's claims

Payment to provinces on priority basis: Amendment to GDS rules in the offing

Non-appointment of registrar in ATIR, Benami Tribunal: IHC CJ issues notice to law ministry

AJK President reminds Modi of fateful end of Hitler's adventurism

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.