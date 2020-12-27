AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Six-week rest advised: Shadab Khan to miss 2nd Test against Kiwis

Recorder Report Updated 27 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Shadab Khan will miss the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch and the home series against South Africa after being advised a six-week rest following MRI scans confirmed injury to the left thigh.

Shadab was diagnosed with "high grade full thickness tear to the Rectus Femoris muscle", an injury he had sustained during his side's four wickets victory over New Zealand in the Napier T20I earlier this week.

Dr Sohail Saleem: "The MRI reports have confirmed it is a fresh injury and not the one that had sidelined him from the Zimbabwe series last month. The latest injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a six-week rehabilitation programme during which he will have weekly ultrasound scans. After the competition of the six-week period, the medical panel will access and evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadab's return to competitive cricket."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

