Court allows NAB to probe ex-DG LDA in jail

LAHORE: An accountability court here on Saturday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to interrogate former Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema in jail about the construction of the raining drain from Ferozepur Road to Multan Road.

Earlier, the prosecutor of NAB appeared before the court and contended that the matter about the construction of the road in question was pending with the NAB. He said Ahad Cheema being the then DG LDA is required to interrogate to find out the irregularities and the financial corruption made in the project.

He said at present the accused Ahad Cheema is in jail and prayed to the court to allow the NAB to interrogate the accused. It may be mentioned that Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed is already in the custody of NAB in the same case.

