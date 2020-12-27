AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court allows NAB to probe ex-DG LDA in jail

Recorder Report Updated 27 Dec 2020

LAHORE: An accountability court here on Saturday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to interrogate former Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema in jail about the construction of the raining drain from Ferozepur Road to Multan Road.

Earlier, the prosecutor of NAB appeared before the court and contended that the matter about the construction of the road in question was pending with the NAB. He said Ahad Cheema being the then DG LDA is required to interrogate to find out the irregularities and the financial corruption made in the project.

He said at present the accused Ahad Cheema is in jail and prayed to the court to allow the NAB to interrogate the accused. It may be mentioned that Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed is already in the custody of NAB in the same case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Court allows NAB to probe ex-DG LDA in jail

PM steps up criticism of opposition

Fazl described as '12th man'

Industrial raw material: Import duty to be slashed by 6 percent: Dawood

ICCI seeks package similar to one given to construction sector

Phasing-out of subsidies: Hafeez directs ministries to submit plans

European businesses hopeful of China-EU investment deal

'Democracy' in IIOJK: Islamabad rejects Modi's claims

Payment to provinces on priority basis: Amendment to GDS rules in the offing

Non-appointment of registrar in ATIR, Benami Tribunal: IHC CJ issues notice to law ministry

AJK President reminds Modi of fateful end of Hitler's adventurism

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.