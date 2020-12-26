AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Two Afghan police killed as Kabul hit by bomb blasts

  • In recent months, Kabul and several other provinces of Afghanistan have been rocked by deadly violence, including bombings, rocket attacks and targeted killings.
AFP 26 Dec 2020

KABUL: Two Afghan policemen were killed as three separate "sticky bombs" exploded in Kabul on Saturday, the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital.

The policemen were killed when a sticky bomb attached to their pick-up truck exploded in a central district of Kabul, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters.

A civilian was also wounded in the blast, he said.

Two security personnel were wounded in another similar bomb attack targeting a second police pick-up truck in a western district of Kabul, Faramarz said.

He said a third bomb also exploded in the city but caused no casualties.

In recent months, Kabul and several other provinces of Afghanistan have been rocked by deadly violence, including bombings, rocket attacks and targeted killings.

Several of these attacks, especially in Kabul, have been claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group.

Journalists, politicians and rights activists have increasingly come under targeted attacks as violence surges in Afghanistan, despite peace talks between the government and the Taliban.

Peace talks that started on September 12 in the Qatari capital Doha are currently on a break until early January.

Afghanistan Kabul Rocket Attacks

