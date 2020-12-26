AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Eyeing $5bn exports target, efforts underway to ensure Pakistan’s IT holistic growth

  • This is the highest growth rate for the FY 2020-21 (July-November), achieved by Pakistan’s IT sector since 2018 when the growth rate for the corresponding period was just 13%.
Ali Ahmed 26 Dec 2020

Lauding the latest export performance of Pakistan’s IT Industry, the Minister for IT & Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, has said that the initiative for bringing the IT companies from secondary and tertiary cities into the mainstream is well underway for ensuring holistic growth of Pakistan’s IT Industry.

He said that the PSEB registration fee for IT & ITeS companies, including call centers and IT startups, belonging to underserved areas of the country have been completely waived in order to boost growth of IT industry in the under developed parts of the country and thus contribute to organic growth of IT Industry across Pakistan.

The statement comes after the country’s Information Technology & IT enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services have surged to US $648.940 million at a growth rate of 38.16% during July-November of FY 2020-21, in comparison to US $469.713 million during July-November of FY 2019-20.

This is the highest growth rate for the FY 2020-21 (July-November), achieved by Pakistan’s IT sector since 2018 when the growth rate for the corresponding period was just 13%.

It’s worth mentioning here that Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque has set a target of $5 billion for export remittances through information technology and IT-enabled Services during the next three years.

“We are taking all possible steps to ensure sustainable growth of Pakistan's IT industry and to ensure close coordination with the IT industry and associated stakeholders” Minister of IT stated.

Incentives to the industry include zero income tax on IT and ITeS exports till June 2025, tax breaks for the PSEB-registered IT start-ups for three years, up to 100 percent foreign ownership of IT and ITeS companies, up to 100 percent repatriation of profits for foreign IT and ITeS investors, tax holiday for venture capital funds till 2024, among other incentives, he added.

Managing Director, Pakistan Software Export Board, Mr. Osman Nasir said that all possible efforts are being made to achieve US$5 billion remittances inflow from the country’s IT sector by Year2023 as per target set by Minister IT Syed Amin Ul Haque.

Efforts are underway to extend maximum facilitation to the startups in all important spheres including access to funding channels. He said that PSEB is being restructured as a front leading global business development and marketing organization, which would help in the development of the IT industry and human capital behind the borders, and generates demand from beyond the borders.

Pakistan Exports IT amin ul haque

Eyeing $5bn exports target, efforts underway to ensure Pakistan’s IT holistic growth

Legendary Soviet double agent George Blake dies aged 98

Maulana Fazlur Rehman excuses from attending Benazir's death anniversary event

Decision on reopening educational institutions to be taken on Jan 4: Shafqat Mahmood

SAPM explains sale-purchase LNG mechanism

Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division

Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP

NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt

Petitions challenging FBR orders dismissed by LHC

US Congress fails to agree to boost stimulus checks

Debt Securities Trustees: SECP issues revised functions and duties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters