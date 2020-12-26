Decision on reopening educational institutions to be taken on Jan 4: Shafqat Mahmood

Educational Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that the Inter-provincial Education Ministers conference will take place on January 4 to decide on the reopening of educational institutions.

In a tweet, the minister said that he very much would like to reopen all educational institutions as he is concerned about the learning losses especially at the primary level. However, he added the final decision will be made on health grounds as students well being comes first.

The conference will analyze the health situation to determine re-opening of educational institutions among other things on agenda.

On November 23, the government had announced to close educational institutions across the country amid the second wave of the coronavirus. "We have decided to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuitions closed. However, online classes will be carried out from November 26 to December 24," the federal minister announced in a presser.

Mahmood also announced that all examinations scheduled for December have been postponed and will commence from January 15. However, he stated that there were some professional exams that would continue as per schedule.