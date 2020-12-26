AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
Govt ready to hold talks with PDM except NRO: Fawad

  • The minister said the politics of PTI government based on anti-corruption to carry out accountability process across the board against corrupts and plunderers.
APP 26 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the government was ready to initiate dialogue with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on all issues except the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) and corruption cases.

The government was committed under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan not to give NRO or relaxation in corruption charges to the PDM leaders, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the politics of PTI government based on anti-corruption to carry out accountability process across the board against corrupts and plunderers.

Whenever the government was ready to sit with the opposition parties to resolve the issues in the Parliament then PDM included NRO in its agenda, he added.

He said the opposition parties were not serious and sincere to make electoral reforms to ensure transparency in the system.

The PDM was working on one agenda to save their looted national wealth, he stated.

