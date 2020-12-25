Captive power units: SSGC asks for 100pc cut in gas consumption

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) Thursday asked all non-export general industries to reduce 100 percent gas consumption at captive power units.

A circular issued by SSGC to all industrial associations, said: “further to notification of ASGM, (Coord)/F-29/2019, dated 18 December 2020, it has been observed that there is no compliance on our request for reduction in the consumption of gas for the captive power units of non-export general industries.

In view of this, it is informed that as per the terms of agreement with these customers and in line with the GoP Gas Load Management Policy 2018, we are again requesting you to reduce the consumption at captive power units of non-export general industries completely by 100 percent.

In case of failure to comply with this notification, SSGC reserves the right to strictly enforce the shutdown. Your cooperation in this regard is anticipated, reads the circular.”

