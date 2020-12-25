Zardari invites Fazl to Larkana gathering on 27th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Thursday telephoned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and invited him to attend a public gathering scheduled on December 27 in Larkana on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

According to details, the former president has invited the JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also president of the 11-party opposition alliance, known as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for the public gathering.

Both the leaders also discussed overall political situation and future strategy for the campaign against the incumbent government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

