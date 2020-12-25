AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Pakistan-made ventilator goes to PEC’s testing centre

Updated 25 Dec 2020

KARACHI: A leading precision engineering company, Alsons group has developed a local ventilator with all features available with the imported ventilators in Pakistan, the engineering division of the group, Alsons Technologies Pvt Ltd says.

The prototype of the ventilator called AVB-100 has been handed over to the Innovation and Testing Center (I&TC) of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

The center will test the ventilator for around two weeks as clinical trials will be carried out and then pass it over to the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) for approval as registered medical equipment fit for use in Pakistan.

Brig Tariq Javed, leading PEC’s testing center along with his team of engineers visited the Research and Development Center of Alsons Technologies where the ventilator has been designed and developed along with its software development.

The team was briefed about the features of the medical equipment and the process of design and development.

The team also visited the ventilator manufacturing facility of Alsons that has been set up in its factory in Karachi’s SITE area.

The team visited the manufacturing process and inquired about the capacity of the group.

Brig Tariq Javed said Alsons can manufacture with its existing manufacturing capacity and the level and experience of precision engineering a line of medical equipment that is being imported in Pakistan.

Chairman of Alsons Group, Abdul Rehman Allana said the imported ventilators cost between Rs. 4.5 million to Rs. 6 million due to Covid – 19 pandemic but the local ventilators which they have developed would be available in the market at around Rs1.5 million. This ventilator has all features and reliability similar to the imported equipment offered to the patients.—PR

