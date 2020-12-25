National Finance Olympiad 2020: ICAP, Unilever Pakistan hold grand finale

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), in collaboration with Unilever Pakistan, organized the grand finale of National Finance Olympiad 2020, at a local hotel here.

Iftikhar Taj, President, ICAP congratulated ICAP and Unilever Pakistan teams for conducting NFO for the 6th consecutive year.

He stated, “The competition benchmark is increasing every year and it is a proud moment for ICAP. Chartered Accountants play an important role in the economy and finance of the country, and ICAP as a national institute should facilitate the professional development of its Members through such programs and initiatives.” He further added, “Chartered Accountants are not limited to accounting and finance but also require other competencies to function effectively in an organization. ICAP has developed a new education scheme aimed to improve the technical knowledge as well as competencies of chartered accountants in technology, finance, economy.”

The National Finance Olympiad 2020 started with registrations of 36 teams from renowned organizations across Pakistan. After a two-hour intense MCQ-based examination held online on December 15, top 18 teams qualified for the Assessment & Simulation Round. The Qualifying teams then went through online case study simulation and a role play activity held in collaboration with Learning Partner, Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL). Top 6 finalist teams from this Round advanced to compete in the grand finale.

The event, organized by the ICAP’s Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee, was attended by top management of renowned national and multinational organizations.

