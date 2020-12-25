Rain, snowfall in upper and central parts

KARACHI: The Met Office on Thursday forecast rain and snowfall for the country’s upper and central parts this weekend.

It said that a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of Pakistan on Saturday (evening/night) and may grip the upcountry on Sunday.

The fresh weather system is likely to unlock rain with snowfall over the hills in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan and Qila Saifullah from Saturday (evening/night)/Sunday.

Similarly, rain with snowfall over the hills in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurrum, Bannu, Waziristan, D. I. Khan, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Jhang and Sialkot from Saturday (evening/night) to Monday (morning).

Light rain is also expected in Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, D. G. Khan, T. T. Singh, Faisalabad, Bhakkar and Layyah on Sunday.

Murree, Galliyat, Dir, Sawat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Astore, Hunza Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh and Rawalkot may receive good snowfall during the period.

“Foggy conditions may intensify in plain areas of the country with frost in Potohar region and adjoining areas after this wet spell,” the Met said.

