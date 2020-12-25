Euronext wheat rises over three weeks

PARIS: Euronext wheat rose on Wednesday to its highest in more than three weeks, as a labour strike in Argentina fuelled a rally in Chicago and stirred the wheat market out of a pre-Christmas lull, traders said.

March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext exchange was up 2.00 euros, or 1.0%, at 211.00 euros ($257.36) a tonne at 1638 GMT.—Reuters