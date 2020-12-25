KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 186,242 tonnes of cargo comprising 152,053 tonnes of import cargo and 34,189 tonnes of export cargo including 7,870 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 152,053 tonnes comprised of 99,494 tonnes of containerised cargo; 4,601 tonnes of bulk cargo; 7,098 tonnes of DAP; 21,895 tonnes of wheat; 3,084 tonnes of soyabean and 15,881 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 34,189 tonnes comprised of 20,839 tonnes of containerised cargo and 13,350 tonnes of clinker.

As many as 7,870 containers comprising of 6,051 containers import and 1,819 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 2,179 of 20’s and 1,722 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 213 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 532 of 20’s and 443 of 40’s loaded containers while 209 of 20’s and 96 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were three ships namely Madrid Express, Sunray and Green Belt carrying containers and oil tankers respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were four vessels viz. Madrid Express, Al-Salam-II, Star Antares and Port Star carrying containers, oil tanker and wheat respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely Bridge and MSC Pilar carrying containers respectively expected to sail on Thursday.

There are six vessels viz. Castor-N, MOL Globe, Cosco Taicang, MT Karachi, Chembulk Ulsan and Drive Green Highway carrying containers, oil tanker, chemical and Vehicle respectively due to arrive on Thursday while four vessels viz. Northern Discovery, Taberacle Prince, AMI and Jin Tao carrying containers, cement, white spirit and general cargo are expected to arrive on Friday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 181,373 tonnes comprising 135,802 tonnes of import cargo and 45,571 tonnes of export cargo including 4,325 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 135,802 tonnes includes 38,686 tonnes of coal; 37,037 tonnes of LNG; 300 tonnes of LPG; 90 tonnes of palm kernel; 4,505 tonnes of canola; 3,000 tonnes of gas oil; 12,474 tonnes of chemical and 39,710 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 45,571 tonnes includes 3,106 tonnes of rice and 42,465 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,325 containers comprising of 2,090 containers import and 2,235 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

There were three ships namely MOL Globe, MSC Pina and Star Sirius carrying containers and canola respectively sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while six ships namely Maersk Denver, Kavo Perdica, Genco Pyrenees, Amami-K, Gulf Mist and Marangas Vergina carrying containers, coal, chemical and LNG respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of sixteen ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, bitumen, rice, coal, chemical, canola, petroleum gas, natural gas, gas oil, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty four vessels viz. OOCL Asia, Josephine Maersk, SN Harmony, Star Aquarius, SBI Gemini, Ageri, GW Elent, Hamburg Eagle, African Term, Best Harmony, Chembulk Ulson, Wmmaris-2, Popi-S, Bregaglia, Gas Amazon, Epic Bermuda, Gas Athena, Theodosia, CT Frontier, Navig-8 Saph, Aristidis, Silver Ebalina, Maritime Suzanne and Horizon carrying containers, coal, wheat, cement, canola, LPG, mogas and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. OOCL Asia, Josephine Maersk, MSC Pilar, Popi-S and Chembulk Ulson carrying containers, wheat and chemical respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Grains and Fertilizer Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday.

There was one ship namely MSC Pilar carrying containers due to arrive on Thursday while another ship namely APL Columbus carrying containers is due to arrive on Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020