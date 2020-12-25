AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governance system in country has become corrupt: IHC CJ

Terence J Sigamony Updated 25 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah on Thursday observed that people of Pakistan do not have access to inexpensive and speedy justice, and the governance system in the country has become corrupt.

The IHC chief justice made the observation, while hearing cases against the rising number of crimes in Islamabad, obstacles in the delivery of justice, and issues pertaining to naval farms, and the housing societies.

During the hearing, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar appeared before the court in this matter.

The IHC chief justice pointed out that the courts of the federal capital are in desolate state, and that this had left the people without access to inexpensive and swift justice.

He remarked that the judges in those courts do not even have the staff for dictation.

There is a lot of work pressure on those courts but there is an acute dearth of staff.

Mentioning the flaws in the justice system of the country and the deplorable condition of the district and special courts of the federal capital, Justice Minallah said to Akbar that you are the adviser on accountability, so I suggest you go to the accountability courts yourself and examine the conditions there.

He directed the SAPM, Shahzad Akbar, to visit the accountability courts, and brief the prime minister about the situation there.

The SAPM said that he has been appearing in the same courts for quite some time.

He added that the situation in the courts did not worsen overnight, as it took 40 years of neglect to reach the current stage.

Shehzad Akbar said the advisers do not have executive authority, they can only provide suggestions.

He, however, ensured that they would do whatever they can to improve the conditions of the special courts.

Justice Minallah also talked about several other issues, including property and encroachment related complaints that the court had received.

He said that the illegal occupation of properties cannot happen without the knowledge of the revenue officers.

He remarked that the judges were ready to work day and night, if the executives cooperate with them.

The chief justice also said that he had received many complaints about encroachments, adding, the system of governance in this country has become corrupt.

Justice Minallah said the working environment of the courts is very important and instead of increasing the number of courts, authorities concerned should work on making the working conditions of the existing courts better. The chief justice directed to submit a report related to the administrative control of the federal judicial complex.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Governance system in country has become corrupt: IHC CJ

MoF links economic outlook to intensity of pandemic

Hafeez for timely provision of economic data

PM underscores need for showcasing govt’s achievements

Alternative Corporate Tax: LHC dismisses petitions filed against levy

BVI court’s asset freezing order: AGP says govt will protect national assets ‘wherever they may be’

PSM transaction structure approved by Cabinet body

PM, COAS, ISI chief take stock of situation

111 more people die of Covid-19

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.