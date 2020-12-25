Governance system in country has become corrupt: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah on Thursday observed that people of Pakistan do not have access to inexpensive and speedy justice, and the governance system in the country has become corrupt.

The IHC chief justice made the observation, while hearing cases against the rising number of crimes in Islamabad, obstacles in the delivery of justice, and issues pertaining to naval farms, and the housing societies.

During the hearing, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar appeared before the court in this matter.

The IHC chief justice pointed out that the courts of the federal capital are in desolate state, and that this had left the people without access to inexpensive and swift justice.

He remarked that the judges in those courts do not even have the staff for dictation.

There is a lot of work pressure on those courts but there is an acute dearth of staff.

Mentioning the flaws in the justice system of the country and the deplorable condition of the district and special courts of the federal capital, Justice Minallah said to Akbar that you are the adviser on accountability, so I suggest you go to the accountability courts yourself and examine the conditions there.

He directed the SAPM, Shahzad Akbar, to visit the accountability courts, and brief the prime minister about the situation there.

The SAPM said that he has been appearing in the same courts for quite some time.

He added that the situation in the courts did not worsen overnight, as it took 40 years of neglect to reach the current stage.

Shehzad Akbar said the advisers do not have executive authority, they can only provide suggestions.

He, however, ensured that they would do whatever they can to improve the conditions of the special courts.

Justice Minallah also talked about several other issues, including property and encroachment related complaints that the court had received.

He said that the illegal occupation of properties cannot happen without the knowledge of the revenue officers.

He remarked that the judges were ready to work day and night, if the executives cooperate with them.

The chief justice also said that he had received many complaints about encroachments, adding, the system of governance in this country has become corrupt.

Justice Minallah said the working environment of the courts is very important and instead of increasing the number of courts, authorities concerned should work on making the working conditions of the existing courts better. The chief justice directed to submit a report related to the administrative control of the federal judicial complex.

