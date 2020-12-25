AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Pakistan

Appointment of PTV chairman: IHC issues notices to federal govt, MoI

Recorder Report Updated 25 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notices to the federal government regarding appointment of Naeem Bukhari as the chairman Pakistan Television (PTV) board and managing director of the state-run television.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition of a citizen, Arsalan Farrukh through his counsel Raja Mohammad Shakeel Abbasi Advocate. The petitioner contended that Bukhari’s appointment was not according to the guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah asked from the counsel that what illegality is in the notification issued by the government on Nov 24 regarding the appointment of Naeem Bukhari as chairman PTV.

The counsel submitted that the position was not advertised in any newspaper, which is mandatory, adding, Naeem Bukhari is also over 65 years of age.

He cited the Supreme Court’s judgment delivered in Ataul Haq Qasmi’s appointment as director and chairman of the PTV for reference.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued notices to the federal government and the Ministry of Information (MoI) directing to submit replies within two weeks. The bench also summoned the Attorney General, Khalid Jawed Khan, for assistance in the matter.

The petitioner had also challenged the appointment of two board members, Syed Asghar Nadeem and Wasim Raza along with Bukhari.

On November 24, the information ministry sent out notification of Bukhari’s appointment as a PTV board member and the director of the state-run channel.

The notification stated that the government has also approved the nomination of Naeem Bukhari as the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) Board chairman in line with the Pakistan Television Corporation’s Memorandum and Articles of Association (Article 95 / 95A).The petitioner termed the appointment of Naeem Bokhari in violation of various verdicts of the Supreme Court and the IHC, which laid down clear guidelines for such appointments.

He pointed out that contrary to the direction of the apex court, the vacancy has not been advertised in the press, and the appointment has been made without inviting applications for the vacant position.

He said that the federal cabinet had relaxed the upper age limit for 65-year-old Bukhari, without mentioning plausible reasons in the minutes of the federal cabinet meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

