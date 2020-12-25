Christmas, Quaid Day: CM orders foolproof security measures

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued directions to all authorities concerned for ensuring foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas and birth anniversary of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Friday (today).

The CM directed that implementation of the devised security plan should be ensured as nothing is more important than the life and property of the people. He directed to pay special attention to the security of churches, markets and populous places adding that the police officers should remain in the field to maintain law and order.

He further directed that corona SOPs should be observed adding that law enforcement agencies should remain fully vigilant and active to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy. The wicked enemy is conspiring to destabilize Pakistan but the PTI-led government will thwart the evil designs of the enemy with the cooperation of the people, he added.

The CM also extended felicitations to the Christian community on the auspicious day of Christmas and regretted that he could not attend the Christmas cake cutting ceremony because of self-isolation.

“I fully share the joys and happiness of the Christian community as the festival of Christmas provides a unique opportunity to further strengthen the bonds of unity, love and affection,” he said.

In his message in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the CM said the Muslims of the sub-continent materialized the dream of an independent country under the resolute leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. A statesman like him is born after centuries and it is sanguine that no lust or fear could deter Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah from his task of creating a separate homeland for the Muslims, he said. He added that the PM Imran Khan is striving to materialize the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and, with the cooperation of the people, Pakistan will emerge as a true welfare state, he added.

On the other hand, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan said the government would complete its constitutional term.

Ch Sarwar said that the PDM, which dreamed of overthrowing the government, are unable to understand what to do because the people are not with the opposition. Anarchy based politics is being rejected by the people of the country, he added.

The governor said in the upcoming Senate elections too, PTI will have a clear victory.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said that the agenda of the political opponents to destabilize the country will fail.

Congratulating the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas, the governor said that Pakistan is the guardian of the rights of all minorities.

“We believe in religious tolerance; all minorities are given freedom as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ai Jinnah. Our minorities have always played a part in the development and prosperity of Pakistan,” he said.

