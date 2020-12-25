KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 24, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 658,500,770 404,484,254 32,032,463,457 18,421,542,734 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,027,745,665 (4,134,600,207) (2,106,854,542) Local Individuals 26,328,257,942 (28,083,323,784) (1,755,065,842) Local Corporates 17,945,600,904 (14,083,680,520) 3,861,920,384 ===============================================================================

