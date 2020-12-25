Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
25 Dec 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 24, 2020).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
658,500,770 404,484,254 32,032,463,457 18,421,542,734
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,027,745,665 (4,134,600,207) (2,106,854,542)
Local Individuals 26,328,257,942 (28,083,323,784) (1,755,065,842)
Local Corporates 17,945,600,904 (14,083,680,520) 3,861,920,384
===============================================================================
