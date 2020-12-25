AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
KP govt constitutes panel for reformation of Social Welfare Deptt

  • The decision was taken during a meeting held to review the overall progress of Social Welfare Department and its subordinate bodies, said an official handout issued here.
APP 25 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday decided the constitution of a high-level committee consisting of parliamentarians, administrative secretaries and other senior officers and directed them to come up with solid and feasible proposals regarding reforms in Social Welfare Department to streamline its activities and improve its overall performance.

The decision was taken during a meeting held to review the overall progress of Social Welfare Department and its subordinate bodies, said an official handout issued here.

The meeting was attended by MPA Dr. Sumera Shams, Secretary Social Welfare Manzoor Ahmad, Secretary Finance Atif Rehman and other relevant authorities.

The chief minister has termed the establishment of Shelter Homes (Panah Ghas), a pro-poor initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the protection of the marginalized and vulnerable segment of society and directed the high ups of Social Welfare Department to necessary steps for fully functionalizing the shelter homes in the province and for the availability of all the basic facilities in these shelter homes.

He directed the authorities to make sure that no homeless person spends night in the open air during the ongoing winter season in the province.

In order to ensure cent percent transparency in the distribution of Zakat fund and to minimize human intervention in the process, the chair directed the Social Welfare Department to devise a transparent mechanism for distribution of Zakat funds amongst deserving people similar to that of Ehsas Program so that only deserving people benefit these funds in a easier and transparent manner.

He also directed to expedite work on the proposed bills regarding child abuse, child marriage and domestic violence further directing the relevant authorities to finalize the draft of child marriage bill in consultation with Ulemas.

Expressing dissatisfaction on the overall performance of the Darul Amans in the province, the Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to submit a detail report on the overall matters of these Darul Amans so that necessary steps could be taken to improve their capacities.

He also asked for a report regarding the officials/officers of the department working on the same post for more than two years.

Mahmood Khan further directed the high ups of the department to launch an awareness campaign regarding helpline of the department established for online complaints regarding violence against women and children.

Briefing the meeting about various activities of the department, it was informed that eight number of shelter homes are being established in the province on permanent basis for which an agreement have been signed with Pakistan Baitul Maal.

The project will cost an amount of Rs. 680 million out of which the provincial government would provide Rs. 340 million.

Mahmood Khan Prime Minister Imran Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Atif Rehman Shelter Homes Ehsas Program Pakistan Baitul Maal

