AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thai prices hit 6-month high, Vietnam rates elevated on supply woes

  • Thai traders expect interest from Japanese market.
  • Bangladesh finalising bilateral rice trade deal with India.
  • Shipments in India delayed by port congestion.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

Rice export prices in Thailand this week hit their highest in more than six months and Vietnamese rates held on to nine-year highs, although traders in Hanoi expected purchases from Cambodia to ease shortages.

Thailand's benchmark 5% broken rice prices rose to $516-$520 per tonne, their highest since June 11, from $500-$519 last week.

Traders said lower supply has supported prices in the domestic market. Demand remained quiet as the market speculated buying interest would emerge from Japan over the coming weeks.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice prices were unchanged from a week earlier at $500 per tonne, their highest since December 2011.

Traders said Vietnam's total rice exports this year will be 6.0-6.2 million tonnes, lower than a previous target of 6.5 million tonnes.

"Trade is very slow at the moment as domestic supplies are running low," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said, adding that paddy purchases from Cambodia could ease the shortage.

"Demand is expected to pick up over the coming days and we expect to see a good year for rice exports in 2021, with strong demand from the Philippines."

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety extended gains to $381-$387 per tonne this week, from last week's $380-$385 on good demand from Bangladesh and African countries.

"Demand is good, but shipments are getting delayed due to congestion at ports," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Bangladesh is finalising a purchase of 150,000 tonnes of rice from India's NAFED, the New Delhi-based state agency told Reuters.

This would be the first such bilateral deal in three years after floods in Bangladesh sent local prices to a record high.

Rice export prices Thailand's benchmark

Thai prices hit 6-month high, Vietnam rates elevated on supply woes

Mining company TTC approaches Virgin Islands court for enforcement of Reko Diq award against Pakistan

Daniel Pearl murder case: Omar Sheikh may be released from Karachi jail in hours

COAS, DG ISI meet PM Khan at PM house; Pakistan's internal, external security discussed

'It is not Pakistan': Israel minister says about reports of next Muslim country to normalise ties

Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters