Markets
Australia shares set to rise as energy stocks likely to gain; NZ up
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2121 GMT.
24 Dec 2020
Australian shares were poised to rise on Thursday, extending gains from the last session, with energy stocks seen lifting the benchmark on the back of higher oil prices.
The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 31.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.7% higher on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2121 GMT.
Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified
Australia shares set to rise as energy stocks likely to gain; NZ up
Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill
PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police
FBR tells power, gas utilities: Concessionary tariff only for those listed on ATL
Tax arbitration case: Cairn Energy wins over $1.2bn from India
ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today
Deputy Senate chairman cannot use his post for personal gains: Shehzad
‘Secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’ for Senate election: SC urged to give ‘opinion’
Due payments to IPPs: Govt shares no concrete plan
A.H. Chhapra laid to rest
Rs35.4bn raised via IPOs and Right Shares
Read more stories
Comments