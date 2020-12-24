AVN 88.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
EFERT 63.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
EPCL 48.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
HASCOL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HBL 134.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
JSCL 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
OGDC 103.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
PAEL 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
PIBTL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
PPL 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
PSO 218.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.31%)
SNGP 43.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TRG 73.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
UNITY 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Australia shares set to rise as energy stocks likely to gain; NZ up

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2121 GMT.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

Australian shares were poised to rise on Thursday, extending gains from the last session, with energy stocks seen lifting the benchmark on the back of higher oil prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 31.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.7% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2121 GMT.

