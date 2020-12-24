Australia shares set to rise as energy stocks likely to gain; NZ up

Australian shares were poised to rise on Thursday, extending gains from the last session, with energy stocks seen lifting the benchmark on the back of higher oil prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 31.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.7% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2121 GMT.