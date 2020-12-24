84 more people die of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 62,332 coronavirus infections since the start of December, with a daily average of 2,883.27 cases, the Covid-19 related data of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed.

According to the NCOC over the past 24 hours 84 more people have died of the coronavirus in the country while 2,142 people tested Covid positive by conducting 35,621 tests nationwide.

The figure of total Covid cases in the country is 462,814 of which 415,352 people have recovered from the virus, and 37,905 are active cases.

Government data shows 1,466 people have died of Covid-19 in the past 22 days with an estimated 66.63 deaths per day, bringing the national death toll to 9,557.

Pakistan has one of the highest recovery rates in the world as 89.74 percent of the patients have survived the coronavirus.

A total of 415,352 recoveries have been reported so far.

Since the pandemic’s outbreak, a total of 462,814 cases have been detected in Pakistan, including AJK 8,040, Balochistan 17,980, GB 4,832, ICT 36,483, KP 55,811, Punjab 133,179, and Sindh 206,489.

About 9,557 deaths were recorded in country since the outbreak of the contagion, including 3,379 in Sindh, 3,732 in Punjab, 1,563 in KP, 394 in Islamabad, 179 in Balochistan, 99 in GB, and 211 in AJK.

A total of 6,406,281 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with the COVID facilities.

Some 2,931 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

According to the NCOC data, the coronavirus so far has affected over 12,000 health professionals in Pakistan who are at the frontlines battling the contagion and 61 percent of them are doctors.

At least 12,027 healthcare professionals have become prey to the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan, since the onset of the pandemic in late February, representing three percent of the total cases.

Of those ill, majority were from Sindh 3,889, followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 2,967, 2,778 from Punjab, 1,016 from Islamabad, 656 from Balochistan, 509 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 212 from Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has also lost 110 healthcare workers to date, as per the official statistics, of which majority of the deaths 34 in the Sindh province.

According to official data on December 21 alone, 35 healthcare workers tested positive for Covid-19.

The federal government is liaising with leading manufacturers of the novel coronavirus vaccines including those from China.

According to officials the government is regularly reviewing developments including data from phase three of the COVID-19 vaccine trials.

The final decision about the availability of the vaccine for Pakistan would be determined through these steps.

Pakistan signed up for the United Nation’s COVAX Facility, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

There are also multiple local and China-made vaccine trials being conducting across the country.

The human trials of vaccine being developed by Chinese Company CanSino Biologics Inc started on September 22, and registered over 13,000 volunteers across Pakistan.

In November, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and the NCOC chief Asad Umar said that the federal cabinet has approved procurement of the vaccines with approving $150 million dollars, which are expected to arrive sometime between January and March next year.

