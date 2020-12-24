AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
Dec 24, 2020
Sheikh Rashid directs all Chief Secretaries to facilitate Churches on eve of Christmas

  • He said the christian community had always played a due role in the progress and prosperity of the country.
APP 24 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday directed all the chief secretaries to provide all possible facilities to the Churches managements on the occasion of Christmas.

Addressing Christmas celebration event organized by Capital Development Authority (CDA) Christian workers here, the minister felicitated the Christian community on the eve of Christmas.

He said the christian community had always played a due role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

The minister acknowledged the affection of christian community with Pakistan.

He said that he was born in Christian hospital and always got votes by Christian community through-out in his political career.

The minister urged the Christian worker to move forward with spirit to serve the nation with more dedication.

CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed was also present on the occasion. The event was also attended by senior officials of CDA, Christian workers of CDA and people from different walks of life.

Earlier, the minister was warmly received by the workers of CDA on his arrival.

