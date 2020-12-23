COVID-19: Over 12,000 health workers infected, 110 dead in Pakistan

Over 12,000 health care workers across Pakistan have been tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the official tally, at least 12,027 healthcare professionals have been infected with the deadly virus in Pakistan since the pandemic began.

The number is equal to 3% of the total caseload, according to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.

Overall, Sindh has the highest number of COVID-19 infection among the workers, which is ,889, followed by 2,967 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,778 from Punjab, 1,016 from Islamabad, 656 from Balochistan, 509 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 212 from Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, 61% of the infected medics have been doctors.

Pakistan has also lost 110 healthcare workers to date due the virus, as per the official statistics.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, on December 21 alone, 35 healthcare workers tested positive.