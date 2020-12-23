AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

COVID-19: UK may impose tier 4 restrictions in more areas

  • The ongoing tier four restrictions – which were placed in London and large parts of south-east England – were due to be reviewed on 30 December.
BR Web Desk 23 Dec 2020

More areas of England may be put under the toughest coronavirus restrictions in order to curb the spread of a new variant of COVID-19, BBC reported on Wednesday.

According to report, ministers are discussing whether to impose even stricter measure to contain the spread or continue with the ongoing tier four measure.

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick said No 10 would make a judgement on whether the current rules were strong enough.

He said that there was no immediate plan to impose restrictions in other areas as well on Boxing Day but "the number of cases is rising".

Meanwhile The UK's chief scientific adviser has said extra curbs could be needed.

Sir Patrick Vallance said that measures could "need to be increased in some places, in due course, not reduced".

The ongoing tier four restrictions – which were placed in London and large parts of south-east England – were due to be reviewed on 30 December.

Jenrick said the new variant - which could be up to 70 percent more transmissible than previous strains - was now present in other areas of the country, albeit to a "lesser extent" than in London, south-east and the east of England.

On Tuesday, 36,804 people in the UK were tested positive for the virus and there were 691 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government figures.

It is the largest daily number of cases recorded yet, though it is thought the infection rate was higher during the first peak in spring when testing was much more limited.

Coronavirus UK COVID19 tier 4 restrictions

COVID-19: UK may impose tier 4 restrictions in more areas

Pakistan's new economic security policy aiming to connect Central Asia requires peace in Afghanistan: Moeed

PM announces health cards, housing facility for Islamabad police

U.S Coronavirus relief package contains $25 million for gender, democracy programs in Pakistan

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters