AVN 99.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.78%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 109.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 134.89 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.4%)
HUBC 77.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.22%)
PAEL 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 95.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 90.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
PSO 217.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
SNGP 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
STPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
TRG 75.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares flat, IT gains offset worries over new virus strain

  • Shares of Wipro Ltd rose as much as 3.65%, after the IT services provider on Tuesday signed a $700 million deal with METRO AG to manage METRO AG's units in Germany and Romania.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

BENGALURU: Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Wednesday, as a rally in IT stocks countered weak global investor sentiment over fresh COVID-19 related restrictions after a new strain of the coronavirus swept through the UK.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.09% at 13,475.10 by 0348 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex inched 0.06% higher to 46,053.20.

US stock futures fell after President Donald Trump indicated he might not sign the $900 billion bipartisan relief package just a day after Congress passed it.

Investors globally are concerned over the new coronavirus strain in the UK which has led to new travel restrictions and fresh round of lockdowns.

In Mumbai, IT stocks extended gains with the Nifty IT index rising as much as 1.46%.

Shares of Wipro Ltd rose as much as 3.65%, after the IT services provider on Tuesday signed a $700 million deal with METRO AG to manage METRO AG's units in Germany and Romania.

Infosys Ltd advanced over 2% in early trade after it signed a partnership with Daimler AG on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Reuters on Tuesday reported that India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week.

lockdowns Indian shares Germany US stock index futures Coronavirus Vaccine Oxford Romania AstraZeneca's coronavirus case METRO AG Wipro Ltd rose

Indian shares flat, IT gains offset worries over new virus strain

Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633

Britain and France ease transport ban

Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it 'a disgrace'

Biden nominates Miguel Cardona as US education secretary

NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free

Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream

FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules

Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion

Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters